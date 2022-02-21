Jim Cornette says WWE legend could earn as much as Steve Austin if he returns next year

Jim Cornette thinks that the return of The Rock to WWE next year could be as big as Stone Cold Steve Austin, contract-wise.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience show, Jim Cornette explained that The Rock could earn as big a salary as Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE if The People's Champion features at next year's WrestleMania.

Cornette says the Saudi Arabian shows have altered the pay structure in WWE, but feels that Austin's return is a big draw and could make it The Texas Rattlesnake's biggest payoff ever:

"As far as a wrestling event, where the theory was that you're gonna - the promoter being the WWE - is going to make the money back and not the Saudi Arabian government, this may be (Austin's WrestleMania return) - I would think - the biggest payoff ever." (From 6:52 to 7:10)

The professional wrestlingi legend added:

"Well, now The Rock coming back next year to put Roman Reigns over would be - that would have a price tag similar to Steve Austin coming back now. But, the thing is that the pay structure now for something like this (Austin return) is uncharted water in wrestling." (From 7:23 to 7:43)

The Rock is rumored to return for one last match and face off against current Universal Champion Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

WWE's WrestleMania 38 is starting to take shape

Reports suggest that Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring, 19 years after his WrestleMania match against The Rock at this year's Show of Shows. He is rumored to face Kevin Owens at the show.

Three huge matches have so far been confirmed for the two-day event in April. Ronda Rousey will have a chance to win the SmackDown Women's title for the first time when she faces Charlotte Flair, while Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair, who earned the opportunity after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

At this past weekend's Elimination Chamber show, Brock Lesnar regained the WWE Championship, his seventh reign with the title. He will go head-to-head with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Takes All match.

