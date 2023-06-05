Jim Cornette says Vince McMahon made a big error by making 46-year-old SmackDown star appear on RAW

Jim Cornette believes that Vince McMahon made an error on the final RAW of May. While reviewing the May 29 episode on his show Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru (with co-host The Great Brian Last), he claimed that McMahon's decision to put a top SmackDown star on RAW was a bad one.

He was referring to the fact that AJ Styles appeared on the RAW after Night of Champions 2023. While he came out to congratulate Seth Rollins for beating him and becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, he also competed alongside his old rival in the main event against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

He told The Great Brian Last on the show that Vince McMahon was reportedly the one who decided to put AJ Styles on RAW despite being a SmackDown Star. Jim Cornette feels like this decision devalued the WWE Draft that happened mere weeks earlier:

"'Wait a minute!', there's the matter of the draft and the fact that AJ [Styles] is not supposed to be here. But then they come back and Adam Pearce and he says 'Yes sir! Yes sir!' and he ok's the tag team match for later even though AJ is on SmackDown and he can't be on RAW. And by 'yes sir' one would think, because we've also heard it reported that it was a Vince McMahon call. So Vince called him and said 'Put AJ on the show!' and blew up their draft in two weeks." [2:08 - 2:37]

What was Jim Cornette's relationship with Vince McMahon like?

Jim Cornette's relationship with Vince McMahon was an interesting one. When asked about it, this is what WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had to say on the Grilling JR podcast:

"Contentious. I don't know that Corny's relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling." [1:06:19 – 1:06:47]

Ultimately, business is business, and Cornette's WWE Hall of Fame appearance a few years ago proves that differences can sometimes be overlooked.

