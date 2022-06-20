Jim Cornette names top WWE executive who Vince McMahon talks to more than his family

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels that Vince McMahon could have told Kevin Dunn about the allegations against him before anyone else as they share a close relationship.

Dunn is an Executive Producer in WWE and the Chief of Global Television Distribution. He has been a part of the company for decades and rose up the ranks to become one of Vince McMahon's most trusted personnel. Dunn has been the Line Producer of all of the company's live programming since 1988.

While speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend said that Dunn would've known about the allegations against McMahon before anyone else in the company.

"Kevin Dunn is the guy that Vince McMahon would talk to more than almost anybody else in the company, and more than almost anybody else in his family. And I would believe that if he was to confide in anybody in the company, it wouldn't be in Nick Khan, that he's probably known for 2 or 3 years, they're business associates. He [McMahon] would confide in Kevin Dunn, I would think before Laurinaitis even, Laurinaitis is already involved in this," said Cornette. [3:12:45 - 3:13:35]

Cornette also said that Dunn is one of the few people McMahon may have had personal conversations within WWE as he does not often speak to Linda McMahon or any of his two children.

What were the recent allegations of insider trading against WWE's Kevin Dunn?

A recent report stated that Dunn sold a large chunk of his shares earlier this year, which may have put him under the spotlight for insider trading.

However, PWInsider's report busted that rumor as they stated that the executive will not be guilty of insider trading as he is not a part of the Board of Directors of the company.

Dunn had sold 15,000 shares worth over $1 million recently but still has around $18 million worth of shares.

With Stephanie McMahon at the helm of WWE for the foreseeable future as the interim CEO, it remains to be seen whether there is any shift in Dunn's role in the promotion.

