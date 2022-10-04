Jim Cornette says top WWE faction is being "wasted" in modern-day wrestling

Legendary pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette feels that WWE faction Imperium is being wasted in the modern era of wrestling.

Imperium, the faction led by Gunther, reformed at WWE's Clash at the Castle event when Giovanni Vinci (FKA Fabian Aichner) joined Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. The faction previously featured on NXT UK and NXT.

Jim Cornette loved Imperium's entrance on the latest edition of SmackDown and said that the trio would've been the baddest heels in the past. While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran explained what he loved about the trio.

"As I was watching these guys [Imperium] stand in the ring, the way they talk, the expressions, and Gunther's just amazing. I'm thinking if Bill Watts had these guys or Eddie Graham had these guys, they would be communist officers or Nazi soldiers, they would need police protection in and out of the arenas everywhere they went, they would have snipers staking out the interstate waiting for them to drive out of town. These guys could've been the hottest fu*king heels anybody has ever seen. But, they are wasted in sports entertainment, in the modern-day environment. They're too good for this," said Cornette. [From 3:36:25 to 3:37:10]

Cornette said that he could envisage Gunther getting death threats for just coming into the ring and brutalizing the local territory babyface in the past.

What did Imperium do on WWE SmackDown last week?

Imperium made their way to the ring and called out Sheamus, who they've been feuding with over the last few weeks.

Sheamus informed them that his partners in the Brawling Brutes, Ridge Holland and Butch, were not in the arena for the show.

A brawl then ensued where Sheamus took out Vinci and Kaiser, but the numbers game worked against the former WWE Champion, who was outnumbered and beaten.

At this weekend's Extreme Rules show, The Brawling Brutes will face Imperium in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match.

