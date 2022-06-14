Jim Cornette says current WWE title is the "ugliest championship belt"

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels the Intercontinental title is the ugliest title he has seen.

The new design of the Intercontinental title was introduced by WWE in 2019 on SmackDown. The title was introduced by Sami Zayn on the brand with Shinsuke Nakamura holding the new belt for the first time.

Cornette discussed the Intercontinental title match that took place on SmackDown on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience. Before analyzing the title match between Gunther and Ricochet, Cornette blasted the title design, calling it "abysmal".

"By the way, is the Intercontinental title belt one of the ugliest championship belts you've ever seen? It's abysmal. It looks like like the AWA belt after Hansen ran over it with his tractor," said Cornette. [From 2:04:38 to 2:04:50]

Gunther won the match last week on SmackDown, winning his first title on the main roster. Ricochet's run as Intercontinental Champion lasted just under 100 days, having won the title back in March.

Gunther has a mission in mind after winning the WWE Intercontinental title

Gunther's mouthpiece, Ludwig Kaiser, said that his client made a statement following his win on SmackDown. He said that Gunther aims to bring prestige back to the title.

"We've been talking about it for weeks now, we've been talking about our mission, our vision and the Intercontinental Championship stands for all that, restoring the honor of this great sport. And if not now, then when? And if not the Ring General, then who?" said Ludwig Kaiser.

Gunther, formerly known as WALTER, previously held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for a whopping 870 days.

