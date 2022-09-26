Jim Cornette says WWE star who was "Vince's guy" may have "pi*sed somebody off"

Jim Cornette feels that WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory may have "pi*sed somebody off" in the company going by the way he's been booked recently.

Theory is presently in a feud with former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens on RAW. On last week's RAW, the Money in the Bank winner lost to The Prizefighter. To add insult to injury, Johnny Gargano attacked him with the Money in the Bank briefcase after the match.

Jim Cornette, on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, reviewed the aforementioned segment and expressed surprise at how Theory has been booked under Triple H in WWE.

"The one undisputed thing that poor billionaire Vince was doing when he lost his mind was trying to push Austin Theory and make him one of the next top guys. He was the handpicked protege of the Chairman, he was in all the promos. Even if some of the creative was caca, they were trying. Apparently, Austin Theory has pi*sed somebody off. I don't know what the issue is. Especially Triple H being more inclined to push guys that can work and look like stars, more serious and less of the goofy stuff that Vince was into. Theory can't beat a fu*king rug no more," said Cornette. [1:14:10-1:15:04]

He continued:

"Something's going on. Either just because there's backlash because he was Vince's guy or he pi*sed somebody off. Nobody that has any knowledge of pro wrestling can overlook that this guy's work is tremendous for his age and his personality and promos for his level of experience of being that young. Something else is going," said Cornette. [1:19:00-1:19:30]

Cornette is unsure if Triple H is punishing Theory and questioned what the Money in the Bank winner did to get punished if he has been reprimanded by the company.

Austin Theory has been on a losing streak in WWE

Theory, who many believed would get a huge push and maybe even challenge for Roman Reigns' WWE world title, has lost several of his recent matches.

Apart from the previously mentioned match against Owens on last week's episode of RAW, Theory also lost to Bobby Lashley on SmackDown and Owens at the start of the month.

Theory was also on the losing side at WWE's Clash at the Castle show. He teamed up with Otis and Chad Gable to face The Street Profits and Madcap Moss in a six-man tag team match. It remains to be seen if and when the young star will bring his losing streak to an end and eventually cash-in his contract.

