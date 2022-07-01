Jim Cornette says injured WWE star could be a good authority figure currently

Jim Cornette thinks that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes could be an EVP or General Manager until he recovers from his injury.

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes is currently sidelined after tearing his pectoral muscle. The company disclosed that he will be out for nearly nine months.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru show, a fan asked Jim Cornette if it would be a good idea for Cody Rhodes to be the interim owner of WWE during his recovery from his injury. Cornette feels that it would make sense for The American Nightmare to be an authority figure as he's good on the microphone.

"I wouldn't be opposed to Cody being the matchmaker or the authority figure or General Manager - Executive Producer is a cool title. EVP - there you go, the EVP - easy-peasy, EVP. To say he was the owner would stretch credibility and just be ga-ga. Cody can talk - that's one of my jobs when I was in TNA, explain these stipulations of these goofy matches that writers come up with."

He continued:

"He can talk, he can do that. He knows how to make things serious and how to put his foot down. It might be something if they indeed make him for some reason for him to become the matchmaker and he can interact with all of the top guys that he can make these matches for and they can't touch him cause he's office and there would be consequences and repercussions," said Cornette. [From 3:11:40 to 3:12:48]

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

Cornette feels that Cody being an authority figure could help in setting up feuds for him in the future.

Cody Rhodes provided an update on this week's WWE RAW

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes #WWERaw "It'll be bittersweet watching #MITB ... This year, it has one of the most talented groupings in the history of the match." "It'll be bittersweet watching #MITB ... This year, it has one of the most talented groupings in the history of the match."@CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/1hfxkLec8m

Rhodes appeared via video on WWE RAW this week, giving his fans an update on his injury. He stated that he is in rehab and there have been highs and lows so far.

He reiterated that he would be out for nine months, with his injury exacerbated by Seth Rollins' attack on him with a sledgehammer.

The American Nightmare also said that he would've loved to have been a part of the Men's Money in the Bank match, lauding the participants of the match and stating that it had several talented performers. It remains to be seen when Rhodes will return to the ring, with many fans hoping that it will take place at next year's Royal Rumble.

