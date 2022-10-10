"One of the five best talents in the industry" - Jim Cornette on WWE star who moved to main roster this year

WWE SmackDown star and current Intercontinental Champion Gunther is among Jim Cornette's top 5 best superstars currently wrestling in pro wrestling.

Gunther has quickly risen to a strong position in WWE, just months after being called to the main roster. The former NXT UK Champion won the Intercontinental Championship in June and has held the title for over 120 days.

Cornette, who seems to be a big fan of The Ring General, once again lavished praise on him after his match with Sheamus on SmackDown. During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran said Gunther is one of the best in the business across all promotions.

"Sheamus tries, he's not a smooth worker but he's tough and laying his sh*t in and he's trying. And Gunther is one of the five best talents in the industry today of any company. And this was at least a serious, slobber knocker of a wrestling match," said Cornette. [From 2:05:35 to 2:05:45]

Cornette had previously said that he loves the presentation of Gunther and his group Imperium on WWE television.

Jim Cornette explains an issue in the match between Gunther and Sheamus on WWE SmackDown

During the same episode, Cornette said he enjoyed Gunther's match with Sheamus on the season premiere of SmackDown, but stated that it wasn't fit for television due to the numerous commercial breaks.

"The problem with this match was only that it was on television. They start out with a fight, they go out to the floor, and they're into the break in 60 seconds after the bell. You can't really get your mind in it without the interruptions," Cornette said. [From 2:06:11 to 2:06:30]

Cornette said he was distracted by the White Rabbit clues played during the break in the Sheamus-Gunther match.

The Ring General eventually defeated The Celtic Warrior to retain his Intercontinental title. The latter's faction, The Brawling Brutes, defeated Gunther's Imperium a day later at Extreme Rules 2022.

