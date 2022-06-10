"Has the personality of cabbage" – Jim Cornette slams WWE RAW star's character

Jim Cornette feels WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali doesn't have a personality, and nobody cares about him.

Ali was brought back to WWE TV a few months after publicly stating that he had requested his release from the company. He was in a feud with Theory recently and lost to the United States Champion at Hell in a Cell.

On his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette said he didn't bother watching the bout between Theory and Mustafa Ali at Hell in a Cell because the US Champion recently beat the latter. He also said that Ali doesn't have a personality:

"I would've watched Austin Theory defend the US title, but it was against Mustafa Ali, who he just beaten two minutes on TV and gets beat up every week on TV and nobody gives a sh*t to begin with. Mustafa Ali has the personality of cabbage." (from 29:10 to 29:28)

WWE @WWE @AliWWE brings the WWE Universe behind the scenes as he documents his Chicago homecoming at WWE #HIAC .@AliWWE brings the WWE Universe behind the scenes as he documents his Chicago homecoming at WWE #HIAC. https://t.co/3cDeJT2h45

Theory had defeated Ali on the RAW before Hell in a Cell.

Mustafa Ali didn't feature on the RAW after Hell in a Cell

After missing out on the opportunity to win the US Championship at Hell in a Cell, Ali was relegated to the Main Event show. He faced T-BAR, defeating his former RETRIBUTION ally in the match.

With Theory seemingly beginning a feud with Bobby Lashley on RAW, Ali will have to wait a little longer to win his first title in WWE. It doesn't seem like he'll be in the US title picture. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ali, but he doesn't seem too happy as he expressed his disappointment on social media after his loss to Theory.

