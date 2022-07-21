"I don't get it" – Jim Cornette surprised by WWE star's recent heel turn

WWE SmackDown star Lacey Evans' recent heel turn surprised Jim Cornette.

Evans returned to WWE TV in April after being away for over a year due to her pregnancy. Her initial vignettes depicted Evans as a babyface, where she talked about her real-life struggles but quickly turned heel a few weeks later.

On Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette was surprised at WWE turning Evans babyface after portraying her as a heel when she returned a few months ago:

"She's a good heel – she's got heel attitude, she's doing the promos, she's not bad at that, she's certainly not amateur-ish as most of the girls are at speaking in any company these days. But, the build got to here?"

He continued:

"Now they're 'whatting' her to death 'cause she was forcing it and trying really hard and told the fans to go to hell. They spent weeks and weeks having this girl tell all these horrible true things about her upbringing and her background and establish her as a patriot and service member, and then decide, now the next obvious, logical step is for her to hate everyone who's not giving her the respect she deserves and switch her heel. I don't get it." (from 2:18:20 to 2:19:20)

Cornette felt fans couldn't use the "what" chant towards Evans when she was a babyface as it would have been in "poor form."

What has Lacey Evans done on WWE SmackDown recently?

Lacey Evans turned heel a few weeks ago by attacking Aliyah, who she was to team up with in a match on SmackDown.

On last week's SmackDown, she cut a promo on fans, calling them "nasties," and decided not to wrestle in the match.

WWE @WWE @LaceyEvansWWE offers the WWE Universe an apology for what she said last week, but it seems as if they're not willing to accept it. #SmackDown .@LaceyEvansWWE offers the WWE Universe an apology for what she said last week, but it seems as if they're not willing to accept it. #SmackDown https://t.co/e4OYy1QMPd

Evans recently teamed up with Shayna Baszler at live events, which could be a direction for her character in the coming weeks. Evans could be a formidable opponent for a top babyface. It remains to be seen if WWE will put her in such a feud.

