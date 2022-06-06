"What the f**k is she even there for?" - Jim Cornette on The Rock's daughter's new ring name in WWE

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette is surprised by the company's decision to change The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson's name.

The WWE legend's daughter was signed by the company in 2020 to train at the Performance Center. She revealed last month that she has a new ring name - Ava Raine.

Jim Cornette, on Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, reacted to the news that Simone Johnson has a new ring name. The former WWE manager was baffled by the decision and wondered why they would not tell people that she is the daughter of one of the greatest stars in WWE history.

"Her name is not... if she's not going to use Simone Johnson and they're not going to use 'Little Rock' or 'Little Pebble' or 'Female Pebble' or whatever, what the f**k is she even there for? She's the daughter of the most famous wrestler in the goddamn history of the company, now, currently, since he's the biggest movie star in the world and they're going to change her name so that you don't automatically know she's The Rock's daughter on the card, but she's The Rock's daughter," asked Cornette. [3:03:20 - 3:04:00]

You can check out the podcast below:

Cornette was told that Simone Johnson is on board with changing her name. However, he stated that as a promoter, he would want everyone to know that she's The Rock's daughter as she is a rookie with no prior experience.

Simone Johnson on why she changed her WWE ring name

The new Ava Raine argued against critics who had said that the name change was a surprising move. The youngster said that a name change doesn't remove her association with her family.

"I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family," said the young superstar.

The youngster is yet to wrestle on live television but was recently linked to The Judgment Day faction when WWE Hall of Famer Edge teased her addition to the group on social media.

