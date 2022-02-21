"It's a no-brainer" - Former WWE manager talks about The Undertaker being inducted into the Hall of Fame 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels it was a "no-brainer" for WWE to induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame.
This past week, WWE broke the news that The Deadman would be headlining the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran spoke of the Phenom's induction into the Hall of Fame. Cornette put over The Phenom as one of the most deserving superstars to go into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Here's what Cornette had to say:
This is unquestionably the right decision. Is there anybody out there saying they shouldn't put the Undertaker in the Hall of Fame? No, it's not controversial. They always try for a main event induction every year, this is one of the biggest they could ever have. This does put a period on the idea that he's wrestled his last match, which is a good thing. Because you don't want him coming back time after time to diminishing returns both for his legacy and for his physical well-being... It's a no-brainer," (from 2:31 onwards)
You can watch the full video here:
Several WWE Superstars applauded The Undertaker's induction into the Hall of Fame
After WWE made the announcement, several WWE Superstars of the past as well as present applauded the decision to induct the Phenom into the Hall of Fame.
The Demon from Death Valley has a storied career in the WWE with several World Championship and Tag Team Championship reigns. He has also won the Royal Rumble match. Taker's WrestleMania record is an astounding 25-2, with his two losses coming only at the hands of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
