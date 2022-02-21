"It's a no-brainer" - Former WWE manager talks about The Undertaker being inducted into the Hall of Fame 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels it was a "no-brainer" for WWE to induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame.

This past week, WWE broke the news that The Deadman would be headlining the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran spoke of the Phenom's induction into the Hall of Fame. Cornette put over The Phenom as one of the most deserving superstars to go into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Here's what Cornette had to say:

This is unquestionably the right decision. Is there anybody out there saying they shouldn't put the Undertaker in the Hall of Fame? No, it's not controversial. They always try for a main event induction every year, this is one of the biggest they could ever have. This does put a period on the idea that he's wrestled his last match, which is a good thing. Because you don't want him coming back time after time to diminishing returns both for his legacy and for his physical well-being... It's a no-brainer," (from 2:31 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Several WWE Superstars applauded The Undertaker's induction into the Hall of Fame

After WWE made the announcement, several WWE Superstars of the past as well as present applauded the decision to induct the Phenom into the Hall of Fame.

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels WWE @WWE

#WWEHOF Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.#WWEHOF https://t.co/RP2uy26CSv I’ve had the pleasure (and often times pain) of being in the ring with @Undertaker throughout both of our careers. I count him among the absolute best and someone I consider a close friend. Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF club!!! twitter.com/wwe/status/149… I’ve had the pleasure (and often times pain) of being in the ring with @Undertaker throughout both of our careers. I count him among the absolute best and someone I consider a close friend. Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF club!!! twitter.com/wwe/status/149…

Kane @KaneWWE Congratulations to @undertaker on his induction into the #wwehof ! No one, and I mean NO ONE, deserves it more. The Undertaker is truly iconic and transcends @WWE . The man behind the character is just as impressive! I am absolutely thrilled! CONGRATULATIONS!! Congratulations to @undertaker on his induction into the #wwehof! No one, and I mean NO ONE, deserves it more. The Undertaker is truly iconic and transcends @WWE. The man behind the character is just as impressive! I am absolutely thrilled! CONGRATULATIONS!!

Triple H @TripleH twitter.com/wwe/status/149… WWE @WWE

#WWEHOF Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.#WWEHOF https://t.co/RP2uy26CSv Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF! twitter.com/wwe/status/149…

The Demon from Death Valley has a storied career in the WWE with several World Championship and Tag Team Championship reigns. He has also won the Royal Rumble match. Taker's WrestleMania record is an astounding 25-2, with his two losses coming only at the hands of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Who else will be added to the Hall of Fame Class of 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Prem Deshpande