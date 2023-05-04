Jim Cornette doesn't think 32-year-old star will become champion at WWE Backlash 2023

Rhea Ripley will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash against hometown star Zelina Vega. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently weighed in on why he thinks The Nightmare will retain her title in Puerto Rico this weekend.

Rhea Ripley earned a title shot after winning the 2023 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match and then chose to challenge for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship. Ripley won the match at WrestleMania, and her match against Vega this weekend will be her first title defense.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the legendary wrestling manager said that he is confident that Rhea Ripley will leave Puerto Rico with her SmackDown Women's Champion:

"My money is on Ripley, obviously, because they aren't going to switch the title just because it's in [Zelina Vega]'s home town and she don't need to beat Rhea Ripley in any other city in the country or the world so I think Ripley retains there." [8:00 to 8:14]

Check out the video down below:

Jim Cornette on Vega's chances since Rhea Ripley got drafted to WWE RAW

Jim Cornette's co-host, Brian Last, floated the idea of WWE possibly doing a title change since Zelina Vega will still be on SmackDown going forward while Rhea Ripley has been drafted to RAW.

Jim Cornette still stuck to his guns and doubled down, saying that he feels there is no chance of the LWO member beating The Eradicator of The Judgment Day in any universe right now:

"That's like saying... if George South was going to be in Columbia, South Carolina, next week, where as Flair gonna be in Japan for the next two weeks, so lets put George over Flair on TV for Columbia's sake. No. I don't think there's a universe where Zelina Vega defeats Rhea Ripley right now regardless of where she's going, not in any logical universe." [8:22 to 8:56]

Can Vega overcome the odds and win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes