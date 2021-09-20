"That was a bad attitude to have" - former WWE manager on Tommy Dreamer's comments on Dark Side of the Ring

Jim Cornette reviewed the latest episode of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring.

The former WWE manager discussed the comments made by Tommy Dreamer on Dark Side of the Ring. Cornette stated that Dreamer seemed to have taken the allegations against Ric Flair personally and went overboard trying to defend Flair. Jim also disclosed that it was impossible for Dreamer to know how the comments would look on TV since he wasn't aware of what the flight attendant had said.

Cornette pointed out that Heidi Doyle, the flight attendant, looked like a nice woman while Dreamer seemed to be the one with a bad attitude being aggressive towards the victim:

“It seemed like it was a personal thing with him where he was just like you know antagonized towards this woman. Maybe she didn't bring the service cart by and give him peanuts or whatever. He couldn't have possibly seen her statements or know how well she could have come off. You know they don't show you the other people’s interviews when you're talking. But the juxtaposition of those was especially bad for Tommy. Because here’s this nice woman and he insinuates that she took a payoff to shut up and she should have prosecuted this horrible person. That was a bad attitude to have,” said Cornette.

This past week, Vice TV aired the latest episode of the third season of Dark Side of the Ring, chronicling the infamous "Plane Ride from Hell." Several members of the WWE at the time, including Jim Ross, Rob Van Dam, Terri Runnels, Tommy Dreamer and Justin Credible, were featured on the show.

Tommy Dreamer has apologized for his comments on Dark Side of the Ring

ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer has issued a public apology after a huge backlash following his comments on the show. Dreamer took to Twitter to send out an apologetic message to anyone who was offended by his comments on Dark Side of the Ring.

Episode 8 of Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring has left the wrestling world in splits. While many fans spoke out in support of the flight attendant, some fans also believed that too much time has passed since the events on that infamous flight. However, the fallout from the show continues to have an adverse impact on Dreamer, who has since been suspended from IMPACT Wrestling.

