"It can't end this way" – Jim Cornette on why Vince McMahon will appear in WWE again

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will once again appear in WWE to say goodbye to fans, as per Jim Cornette.

McMahon made an appearance on last week's SmackDown to address fans following allegations against him. He didn't reference the allegations in his short promo but wanted fans to stick "together" with him.

During the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette argued that fans would demand to see McMahon once again and thinks they'd watch him on pay-per-view:

"In what world would anybody not want – not matter how this turns out – Vince McMahon on television one more time to say whatever the fu*k he wants to say. They can advertise that on pay-per-view, especially if they said, 'Hey Vince, guess what, we're taking the company away from you and you can't come back. But, we'll do a pay-per-view and you can say anything you want.' That would be the biggest fu*king pay-per-view they could possibly do. You just can't – it can't end this way. No matter what happens, win, lose or draw, Vince McMahon would have to be on WWE television in some capacity one more time because fans, this would make him the biggest babyface in the history of the world if they kicked him out and never saw him again." (from 4:12:28 to 4:13:32)

Jim Cornette feels fans will be unhappy if Vince McMahon doesn't get to make one last appearance and say goodbye.

Some WWE Superstars weren't pleased with Vince McMahon's SmackDown appearance

Some reports have stated that WWE Superstars were angry at Vince McMahon's speech on SmackDown just days after allegations against him surfaced:

"A top talent immediately contacted Fightful and said it was 'tone deaf and embarrassing,' and believed it was his way of putting himself on screen as a power move to lessen the impact of an investigation's findings," said the report by Fightful.

Vince McMahon reportedly smiled and was happy backstage on SmackDown, with officials calling it "business as usual." With McMahon still in charge of the creative team, it remains to be seen if and when he will make a TV appearance again.

