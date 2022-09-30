"Booked in such ridiculous, s**tty ways" – Wrestling veteran bashes WWE for misusing Lacey Evans

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels the company is grossly misusing one of their top female stars, Lacey Evans.

Lacey collided with Liv Morgan on last week's episode of SmackDown. However, she fell victim to The Oblivion and lost the match.

In the aftermath of the clash, Liv destroyed Lacey with several Kendo Stick shots and laid her out with a flying Senton off the top rope to a table at ringside.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran questioned whether Evans rubbed somebody the wrong way backstage for the creative to have her jobbing out to Morgan.

"Who did Lacey Evans p**s off that's my question because I don't know that I have seen a more talented female performer booked in such ridiculous, s**tty ways ever from any company." [From 1:54 - 2:13]

Jim Cornette feels WWE is pushing Liv Morgan at the expense of Lacey Evans

During the same conversation on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette mentioned that WWE has been going back and forth with Evans' booking.

He detailed how WWE pushed her as a military hero upon her return and then turned her heel.

He mentioned that after she got over as a vicious heel, having her lose decisively to Morgan was a bad booking on the part of the company.

"They had her do those promos. Again, part of this, I'm sure, was Vince and some weird Vince idea that he had. They had do the promos as the abused child, the military hero and the determined young woman which all led up to her being a heel because for some reason. Then she's great as a heel but now they're using her as cannon fodder for this Liv Morgan experiment of trying to make people believe that Liv Morgan is now or has been or should be a professional wrestler." [From 2:18 - 3:03]

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th.

