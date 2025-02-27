Jim Ross addresses WWE's two highest-paid wrestlers in 1997

Jim Ross was a WWE announcer and talent relations executive in 1997. In a recent podcast episode, the legendary commentator discussed Ken Shamrock's lucrative WWE contract.

Shamrock joined the company in 1997 after becoming a big name in mixed martial arts. Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker were among the top established names on the WWE roster at the time. The Rock and Steve Austin were also on the verge of breaking out as marquee names.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross confirmed that Hart was WWE's highest-paid wrestler in those days. He also recalled how Shamrock received a seven-figure contract with a big signing bonus, making him the second-highest earner after Hart.

"Yeah, that sounds about right," Ross said. "I think there's a small conglomerate of talents, like Undertaker and others, he was in good company, let's say, and had a chance to heal up and become the star that we all dreamed that he could be and that he wanted to be, quite frankly." [27:58 – 28:22]

In May 1997, Shamrock defeated Vader in his first WWE pay-per-view match at In Your House 15: A Cold Day In Hell. After discussing the MMA star's finances, Ross addressed the controversy surrounding the bout with Vader.

Why Jim Ross expected big things from Ken Shamrock

Before making his name in the UFC, Ken Shamrock wrestled from 1989 to 1993. He later worked for several companies after leaving WWE, including NJPW and TNA.

Jim Ross believes Shamrock had the desire and talent to be a major WWE star for years to come:

"He liked pro wrestling and he was good at it, and he was young enough at 33 to do his business, so we thought we were on a trail of something really good." [28:22 – 28:35]

In the same episode, Ross addressed why Shamrock's WWE run only lasted from 1997 to 1999 despite the former Intercontinental Champion showing early potential.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Jim Ross' quotes from this article.

