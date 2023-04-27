Jim Ross on AEW star possibly joining Cody Rhodes in WWE one day

Jim Ross recently gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes potentially reuniting with Dustin Rhodes in the wrestling business.

The Rhodes Brothers previously worked together as tag team partners in WWE between 2013 and 2015. They also joined forces sporadically in AEW between 2019 and 2022. Cody now works for WWE, while Dustin coaches and wrestles for All Elite Wrestling.

Ross, an AEW commentator and senior advisor, was asked on his Grilling JR podcast about Dusty Rhodes' sons possibly teaming up again one day:

"Well, you never say never in this crazy-a** business, but it would be a long shot based on Dustin's age and him moving companies. He'd have to be hired by WWE. That's an option [Cody returning to AEW], but I think as crazy as it sounds, Dustin getting hired [by WWE] for a one-off or a big match at a stadium show or something big is more likely than Cody coming back to AEW, and I might be wrong on that deal." [39:07 – 39:41]

Dustin Rhodes, 54, recently formed a tag team with Keith Lee in AEW. His brother Cody, 37, is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Jim Ross on Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns

On April 2, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Almost four weeks on from the match, Jim Ross believes the widely unpopular outcome was best for business:

"I just don't see that [Cody returning to AEW] happening right away because Cody's on a rocket ship. I've said on here that I believe that WWE made the right decision in keeping the title on Reigns and let Cody chase and build and chase. I just thought that was the way to go. I still believe that even more strongly today because I've seen what they're doing, the stuff with Lesnar. They've added some new elements to that story." [39:41 – 40:12]

Moving forward, Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar in a first-time-ever match at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6.

