"He's a credit to the business"- AEW Personality reacts to Big E losing the WWE title to Brock Lesnar

Big E's crushing WWE title loss to Brock Lesnar has not been the most well-received decision in the wrestling community. While fans are unhappy with the abrupt end to the title reign, Jim Ross believes it's an opportunity for the former champion to ascend to a new level.

The AEW personality briefly spoke about Big E and WWE's last-minute change of plans at Day 1 on this week's episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast.

While Jim Ross did not watch the latest WWE pay-per-view, he was informed about Brock Lesnar's inclusion in the main event and the Beast Incarnate's subsequent victory.

Jim Ross said that instead of looking at the negatives, Big E could step up and become a more prominent name if he goes after the WWE Championship. The veteran announcer loved The Powerhouse of Positivity's in-ring work and felt the superstar was an asset to the wrestling industry.

"It creates an opportunity for Big E to step up because he will be chasing this inhumane person, Brock Lesnar. So, as far as I'm concerned, it's an opportunity for Big E to do his thing, and hopefully, he will. He is such as nice guy. He really is a nice guy. He's a credit to the business, our wrestling business, Big E. So, we'll see out it works out," Jim Ross stated.

Jim Ross sees a lot of promise in a WWE Championship feud between Big E and Brock Lesnar

Big E will have to wait for another shot at reclaiming the WWE Championship as Brock Lesnar is scheduled to take on Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble.

However, WWE can always book Big E to go after the title again, and JR explained why a program with Lesnar could be highly successful. He hoped for Big E to receive creative support from the company, propelling himself to greater heights as a performer.

"The big oversized babyface chasing this monster heel champion is a good formula. And I believe that if Big E is fortunate enough in how they book him, that he can take this as a catapult to better things," Jim Ross added.

Brock Lesnar is now widely expected to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after their Day 1 clash was scrapped due to the latter testing positive for COVID-19. In such a scenario, there is considerable doubt regarding how WWE would use Big E in the coming months.

Will he get back into title contention or be kept away due to existing circumstances? Share your views in the comments section below.

