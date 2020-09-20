Jim Ross on why Bobby Heenan was the greatest manager in the history of wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has shared his thoughts on the life, career and legacy of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

Heenan is widely considered by many to be one of the greatest professional wrestling managers and commentators in the history of sports entertainment.

During a recent episode of Jim Ross' Grilling JR podcast, the current AEW commentator suggested that not only was Bobby Heenan the greatest manager in the history of professional wrestling, but he was also the greatest all around talent in the history of sports entertainment too:

"I just believe when you look at all the skill sets, Bobby Heenan never let anyone down, Bobby made a bump taking manager more viable than anybody who preceded him in wrestling. He always delivered in a big way. I don't believe there was ever anybody before or since that could do as many things great as he did." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Jim Ross on Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's legacy

Along with host Conrad Thompson, Jim Ross would continue to discuss the life and career of the late WWE Hall of Famer.

Reflecting on the career of Bobby Heenan, JR argued that nobody was a better professional wrestling manager that The Brain. Ross also singled out Heenan's abilities in the commentary booth, as well as his ability to take bumps in he ring in the occasional wrestling match that he worked.

Jim Ross also was quick to point out that many up and coming professional wrestlers today could watch Bobby Heenan's work and pick up some valuable information and knowledge:

"Broadcasting, he aced, he aced it in the ring, there were a lot of great managers but nobody was a better manager than Bobby Heenan. His legacy will never die. If you're a wrestler today and you can go back and watch Heenan's work, you can learn some things." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2004. After a gruelling battle with cancer for over decade, Bobby Heenan passed away on September 17, 2017 at the age of 72 years old.

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me.



I loved our time together.



No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

