Jim Ross breaks silence after calling Kenny Omega the "WWE Champion" on AEW Dynamite

AEW announcer Jim Ross has tweeted his reaction to referring to Kenny Omega as the WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite.

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, former WWE announcer Jim Ross made a major blunder while addressing Kenny Omega. Jim Ross dubbed Omega the WWE Champion, as can be seen in the clip below:

As expected, Jim Ross was heavily criticized for the botch by Twitterati. Many believed that calling Omega the WWE Champion was an insult to the AEW World title. Meanwhile, others supported the legendary announcer and asked his critics to let it slide by. Jim Ross himself took to Twitter to respond to Fightful's tweet about his botch.

Ross was apologetic in his tweet. He stated that it happened due to the heat of the battle and the fact that it was live TV. Check out his tweet below:

Yep. Heat of battle. Live TV.

Jim Ross has been criticized for his work in AEW

Jim Ross is widely regarded as the greatest announcer the wrestling business has ever witnessed. His career as a WWE announcer turned him into a recognizable name in the pro-wrestling industry. Ross commentated some of the greatest WWE matches in history.

Be it Mankind vs. The Undertaker inside Hell In A Cell, Stone Cold Steve Austin turning heel and siding with Vince McMahon, or Chris Benoit winning the World title at Madison Square Garden, Ross' commentary only added to the aura of these legendary moments.

His stint on AEW Dynamite, by comparison, hasn't been impressive, though. Ross has made a bunch of botches during his run with the company. Tonight's blunder is something that fans won't forget for a long time to come.

