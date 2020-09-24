Jim Ross commends Vince McMahon for the way he handled a recent firing

Jim Ross is one of the biggest names in Pro-Wrestling. He has spent the majority of his career as an announcer for Vince McMahon's WWE. Jim Ross left the WWE in 2019 and has since joined AEW as a commentator and senior advisor.

Earlier this month, Gerald Brisco, in a Tweet, revealed that he was no longer employed by the WWE. Brisco said that Vince McMahon had called him that day and personally broke the sad news to him.

Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 10, 2020

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon firing Gerald Brisco

On the recent episode of Jim Ross' podcast, Grilling JR, Ross spoke about Gerald Brisco's firing and how Vince McMahon handled it.

“When people criticize WWE for adjusting their cost by lowering their overhead via furloughs etc, people get upset because they are making so much money. But everything has a reason in that regard and it’s a tough thing that you have to let some people go, but it’s not about how much we made, it’s about how much are you going to keep and how can you lower overhead to increase your bottom line for a publicly-traded company. I hate to see people lose their jobs, be furloughed or fired, Jerry Brisco got relieved of his post which is not a surprise and he’s been there over 30 years. All those things are meaningful, but it’s not unexpected. Jerry is 70 plus years old. He’s had a tremendous run there. How it was handled may not have been the ideal way. I will say that according to what Jerry said, Vince called him personally to give him the news which I respect for doing that instead of having somebody else do it.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

In a recent tweet, Gerald Brisco hinted that he would be heading Tony Khan's AEW after being a part of WWE for 36 years.

Oh gosh! We had some technical difficulties! I truly Khan't wait to tell you my big news! Stay tuned WEDNESDAY NIGHT for my BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! What do you think it's gonna be? 🤭🤷‍♂️#BriscosBigAnnouncement https://t.co/UZcmJeG5Wu — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 22, 2020

Oh gosh! We had some technical difficulties! I truly Khan't wait to tell you my big news! Stay tuned WEDNESDAY NIGHT for my BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! What do you think it's gonna be?

If Gerald Brisco does head to AEW, he will be reunited with a familiar face in Jim Ross.