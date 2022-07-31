Jim Ross comments on whether The Rock had an issue with losing to top WWE Superstar

Jim Ross has revealed that The Rock was never against losing to Brock Lesnar when The Beast Incarnate burst onto the scene during the early 2000s.

Lesnar was on the rise as "The Next Big Thing," and his SummerSlam 2002 victory over The Rock solidified his spot as a main event Superstar for WWE.

Jim Ross revealed that The Rock had no problems doing the job for Brock Lesnar as the former NCAA Champion was destined for greatness. The Rock was convinced by Lesnar's potential and was open to working towards making him a more prominent name in the eyes of the audience.

Here's what Jim Ross recalled during the latest "Grilling JR" episode:

"I think so because The Rock; I never heard one negative word out of Rock regarding doing the honors for Brock Lesnar. Not one peak. So that tells me that Rock was cool, was it, and we had the right guy," said Jim Ross. "Young, big, athletic, and Rock would appreciate that because he was, at one time, very young, very big, and very athletic and still was quite frankly to that day." [37:20 - 37:49]

"When you're a third-generation wrestler, you get it": Jim Ross on The Rock's willingness to lose to Brock Lesnar

Dwayne Johnson was one of the most established Superstars in wrestling before he decided to focus on his acting career in 2002.

Before he began transitioning to Hollywood, Johnson unselfishly put Brock Lesnar over. Jim Ross explained why the Great One had no problems with the creative direction.

The Rock himself received the writers' backing when he first emerged as a rookie in WWE. He realized why dropping a match to a hot talent like Brock Lesnar was ideal for the company in the long run.

Jim Ross added:

"So I just think that Rock having the match would tell me he was cool with it. He was cool with the creative, and the match made sense. We're making a star, just like we did with The Rock. He understood that, man. When you're a third-generation wrestler, you get it. Who is to say this is going to be only and only a one-off? I mean, The Rock can come back at any other time and work a return match, draw money and make another massive payday." [37:50 - 38:25]

Lesnar famously beat The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 to win the undisputed championship for the first time in his career. Fast forward 20 years later and the Beast Incarnate is still competing in world title matches as he recently challenged Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022.

Could we see another Rock vs. Brock Lesnar match in the future? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far