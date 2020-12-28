Jim Ross on why he thinks WWE's ratings are down

The ratings of WWE, namely their flagship show, Monday Night RAW, have been a hot topic of conversation this year. The program has seen a steady decline in viewership throughout the year and reached a record low point on December 14 when it pulled in 1.527 million viewers.

No matter who you ask, everyone has an opinion on what's going on with WWE's rating problems right now and how they can fix it. But very few people with an opinion right now have actual professional wrestling booking experience.

Enter good ole' Jim Ross, WWE Hall of Famer and current member of the AEW Dynamite broadcast team.

Jim Ross says WWE needs to end the 50/50 booking

On the Grilling JR podcast, the subject of WWE's viewership problems came up as they talked about the current issues with the product. Ross didn't hold back when he laid out WWE's problems.

"They don't have anybody hot. They have nobody that has momentum. Nobody is on the proverbial roll. You can't start, stop, 50-50 booking, I'll beat you with a small package and then you beat me up; how do you get any [momentum]? 'He did the job so I have to give him something back,' what? Bulls***. Not tonight, not now, it makes no sense. That's 50-50 booking. You can't have it both ways. Do you want the people to be happy or sad? Do you want them angry or do you want them laughing? 'Well I want them both,' well then, you're an idiot! You can't have that."

Do you agree with Ross about the problems currently plaguing the WWE product? If you were in charge what would you do to improve WWE RAW right now? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.