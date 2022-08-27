''He had become very religious and had a whole new awakening''- Jim Ross on controversial top Superstar's personality change

Jim Ross was not only the on-screen commentator in WWE for a long time but also the head of talent relations. He was instrumental in the return of Shawn Michaels to WWE in 2002. Ross revealed that Shawn Michaels was a changed man when he made his return.

Michaels had been out for four years and made his in-ring return in a match against Triple H at SummerSlam. The former WWE Champion was a controversial Superstar backstage before he left in 1998. Michaels was known as hard to work with. However, he became one of the most respected members of the locker room after 2002.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross said that he wanted Michaels to make a return and played a major role in convincing him to return. He spoke about his conversations with Michaels, and how he believed that The Heart Break Kid would've become a locker room leader if he returned:

''I was looking forward to that so much. I told him, ‘I just want to get you back.’ He had become very religious and had a whole new awakening. He had a different outlook. He spoke differently, he acted differently. I said, ‘I could use you in the locker room. Young guys are gonna listen to you because they will readily admit that you are the best or 1A at worst next to Naitch,'” said Ross [H/T: 411Mania]

Jim Ross praises Shawn Michaels' in-ring return

The bout between Triple H and Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam 2002 is still considered one of the best SummerSlam matches.

The two best friends had turned enemies on-screen, with Hunter playing the heel and Michaels becoming the babyface. Jim Ross said that they did not rehearse the match beforehand and it was amazing how Michaels had not lost touch:

''It worked out really, really well. It was hard to believe Shawn could be that good after being off that long. I’m not aware of Shawn and Hunter going to a secret warehouse and working that match out. I never heard of that happening, so they basically went cold turkey on muscle memory,'' stated Jim Ross.

The two men had a lengthy rivalry following their match but re-united as Degeneration X in 2006. Michaels currently works as the creative head of NXT.

