"I've never met or seen a wrestler with less ability" - Jim Ross criticizes WWE legend

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has given his brutally honest assessment of The Ultimate Warrior’s ability as an in-ring performer.

Ross, who currently works for AEW, is best known for his 21-year association with WWE as a commentator and executive. He also worked as a commentator for the Oklahoma-based Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF) in the 1980s.

In a recent episode of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring, Ross discussed Warrior’s run with UWF between March and June 1986. At the time, Warrior worked alongside Steve Borden (better known as Sting) as one-half of The Blade Runners tag team.

“When The Blade Runners came to UWF, I was the broadcaster,” Jim Ross said. “I’ve never met or seen a wrestler with less ability than The Ultimate Warrior. Hellwig [Jim Hellwig, Warrior’s real name] was very narcissistic. ‘I look this good, I got a great smile, I have wonderful teeth. What more could a promoter want?’ Well, I don’t know, maybe could you wrestle?”

After leaving the UWF, The Ultimate Warrior worked for World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) between June 1986 and June 1987. He then joined WWE, where he went on to become a one-time WWE Champion and two-time Intercontinental Champion.

Jim Ross on Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior

Hulk Hogan lost the WWE Championship to The Ultimate Warrior

The biggest victory of The Ultimate Warrior’s career came in 1990 when he defeated Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI to win the WWE Championship.

Jim Ross believes Hogan produced an “astonishing” performance that night to make Warrior look good.

“For Hogan to do what Hogan did for Ultimate Warrior, it’s a miracle,” Jim Ross added. “He carried The Warrior to immortality at WrestleMania 6 and they did it live, which is even more astonishing.”

Despite having a contentious relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, The Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. Three days after his induction, Warrior passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack.

