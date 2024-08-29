Jim Ross dismisses "very silly" Brock Lesnar rumor

Jim Ross was instrumental in WWE hiring Brock Lesnar to a developmental contract in 2000. In a recent podcast episode, the legendary announcer addressed speculation about WWE's handling of The Beast Incarnate's 2004 exit.

In 2002, Lesnar beat The Rock at SummerSlam to win the Undisputed Championship. In doing so, he became the youngest world champion in WWE history at age 25. The record only stood for two years before Randy Orton, 24, captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004.

It was widely rumored that then-WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon booked Orton to break the record due to real-life issues with Lesnar's abrupt departure. However, Ross told Grilling JR host, Conrad Thompson that The Viper's title win had nothing to do with Lesnar:

Trending

"I don't think so. I know what you're saying. Yeah, it is silly. It's very silly. I can't buy that one. I don't buy that one. I mean, it makes a good story in the dirt sheets and so forth, good supposition, but I don't buy that, Conrad." [1:33:30 – 1:33:50]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Brock Lesnar's exit took WWE's higher-ups by surprise. The former amateur wrestler was nicknamed The Next Big Thing and was marketed as one of the company's top stars. He decided to step away from the wrestling business to pursue a career in the NFL.

Jim Ross knew Brock Lesnar would return to WWE

After a short stint with the Minnesota Vikings, Brock Lesnar returned to the wrestling business with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). He also won the UFC Heavyweight Championship before rejoining WWE in 2012.

Knowing Lesnar's personality outside the ring, Jim Ross always expected Paul Heyman's former on-screen client to appear in WWE again.

"Brock was searching for something. Something was missing and it was right under his nose. That was the pro wrestling business. And I think that statement bears itself out over the course of time. Here's the thing, I knew, pretty much, he'd be back because he wasn't gonna find anything that allowed him the flexibility and the freedom, the fun, hanging with the boys, being athletic, all that stuff." [23:49 – 24:24]

Including his SummerSlam 2002 win over The Rock, Lesnar has held 10 WWE world titles. The man who broke his record, Randy Orton, is a 14-time world champion in the Stamford-based promotion. On August 31, he will aim to win his 15th world title when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin.

Do you think Brock Lesnar's exit played a part in WWE booking Randy Orton as the youngest world champion? Hit the Discuss button and let us know.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR and embed the video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback