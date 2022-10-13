Jim Ross explains how ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon would've run AEW

AEW commentator Jim Ross has commented on how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon would've run All Elite Wrestling if he had been in charge of the promotion.

Vince McMahon is currently retired after stepping away from all his roles in WWE earlier this year. The 77-year-old even wrestled earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee, his first match in a decade.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked by a fan how McMahon would've run AEW. The legendary commentator said that the legendary promoter would've wanted to see less wrestling on the show.

"He probably would like less wrestling. Vince has never watched the first minute of AEW. I would venture to say he hasn't watched the first minute of any wrestling show since he's been gone," said the Hall of Famer.

He also stated that McMahon doesn't watch any wrestling shows and thinks that the latter may not have any feedback for AEW stars:

"You think he knows all about Darby Allin? Like he knows all about Orange Cassidy, right? 'What's an Orange Cassidy, JR?' Somewhere along the way, you've got to watch these shows, you've got to take the time to invest in the characters. So, I don't know that he would be able to give you a real good feel or good feedback," noted Ross. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Former WWE star says Vince McMahon wanted to stomp out any competition

EC3, formerly a part of WWE, was a recent guest on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show. During his appearance, he stated that McMahon would've wanted to squash any competition, including AEW.

He said McMahon would've even thought about "killing" his promotion, Control Your Narrative (CYN). EC3 feels that the former WWE CEO may have wanted to crush any small or big competition during the latter's active career.

The former NXT star was released from the company in April 2020 due to budget cuts. He is currently working on establishing his wrestling company, CYN.

