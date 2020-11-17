Jim Ross explains why NWA will never be the same

NWA is a wrestling company that has gone through somewhat of a rejuvenation over the past year, at least until the pandemic hit. The pandemic changed things up and NWA had to shut down production and their regular shows for a while. Currently, they are attempting to restart and get back to their regularly scheduled programming.

However, with the pandemic being what it is, they are facing an uphill battle. During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), AEW commentator Jim Ross talked about the company and the struggles that they were facing. Ross also talked about how it was not fair to Billy Corgan's NWA to compare it to the original company from back in its heyday.

Jim Ross on how Billy Corgan's NWA compares to the original NWA

Jim Ross is an expert on all things wrestling thanks to the amount of time that he has worked in the business. Talking about Billy Corgan and NWA, he said that he had a lot of respect for Corgan's love of pro wrestling. However, he said that comparing the current NWA to what NWA had been a long time back was not fair to Billy Corgan, the company itself, or the workers.

"I do have a lot of respect for Billy Corgan and his love for pro wrestling when he doesn't have to love it. To compare the heyday of the NWA to what the NWA is trying to do now is not fair. It's not fair for Billy, it's not fair for the talents that work there, it's not fair for the champion Nick Aldis. It's a different brand."

Jim Ross added that although the three initials were the same, they had a different meaning.

"It has the same three initials but it has a different meaning. I don't mean to knock the current NWA, I support them big time anytime I can. Billy is a good guy, but it's a different breed of cat. The only thing in common is the 3 initials."

Jim Ross is currently a commentator on AEW Dynamite and their pay-per-view events.