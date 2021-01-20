Jim Ross explains why Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan never happened in WWE

Jim Ross believes a marquee WWE match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan in 1998 would not have lived up to the hype.

During that period of time, Hulk Hogan was the top attraction in WCW as a member of the nWo faction. Meanwhile, Steve Austin was on the verge of beginning his legendary rivalry with Vince McMahon’s evil Mr. McMahon character.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross gave his opinion that Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan would not have worked. He thinks Hogan’s back problems and Austin’s fast-paced style would have caused issues for both men.

"I think Steve’s issue was just that Steve had a very high pace – intense, aggressive, somewhat snug, high pace. That just may not have fit Hogan’s stylings at that time because of his back. But it would have been an interesting attraction.

"Hey, it would have been a great poster. It would have been a great promo. It would’ve drawn interest, it would’ve made money, but I don’t think the match had a chance in hell to live up to the hype of the two stars."

Ross clarified that Steve Austin had no personal issues with Hulk Hogan. If the dream match did happen, he believes it should have taken place five or 10 years before they were rumored to meet in 1998.

Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan in 2002?

Steve Austin shared a beer with Hulk Hogan

Despite reported interest from WWE in 1998, Hulk Hogan stayed with WCW until 2000. Steve Austin said on his Steve Austin Show podcast in 2019 that he wishes he faced The Hulkster when they both worked for WWE in 2002.

Advertisement

“I think if we’d ever gotten into a room and had just a chilled conversation, we probably could’ve done business together. That probably would’ve been, I guess it is, one of the biggest regrets of my career.”

Hulk Hogan teamed with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to defeat Steve Austin and The Rock on the final RAW before WrestleMania X8. Other than that, Austin and Hogan's paths did not cross.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.