The legendary Jim Ross recently spoke about Bobby Lashley on his podcast Grilling JR. He talked about what Vince McMahon initially thought of The Almighty and why he disagreed with The Chairman over his booking. Jim Ross also talked about his battles with Vince McMahon over Brock Lesnar.

Jim Ross said that he thought that WWE had called up Brock Lesnar too soon. He had tried to warn Vince McMahon that Lesnar could be dangerous in the ring and he couldn't protect anybody at the time.

"Vince had a new toy that he loved to look at.Could Bobby have used a little bit more time in the farm or working the second or third match on house shows? Yes, he should've had more time. I had the same battles with Vince about Brock Lesnar. Creative wanted to bring Brock Lesnar up earlier than I wanted him to go and I simply told Vince 'He can't protect anybody right now, he's still learning things and he's so god damn strong that a small calculated error could be disastrous.'"

Jim Ross talks about Shelton Benjamin

Jim Ross also talked about Shelton Benjamin and how WWE completely dropped the ball with him. Ross said that the current 24/7 Champion was a class apart in the ring and WWE should have helped him brush up his promos. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that if WWE had done so at the time, they would've made Benjamin a much bigger star than he ended up being.

"If we had spent more time with Shelton Benjamin on his promos, we would've had a major major star on our hands.There was nothing, absolutely nothing, in the ring Shelton Benjamin couldn't do and that holds true today. He's a freak of nature athletically and a good human being. We should've cut him from the herd and put him with somebody so he can have practice on the mic and talking than he did drills in the ring. That's our fumble, we messed that up for him." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Jim Ross wasn't wrong in his thinking as Shelton Benjamin never truly reached his potential in WWE.