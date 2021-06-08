Jim Ross reveals how much wrestling Vince McMahon really watches

Former WWE executive Jim Ross has revealed that Vince McMahon does not watch non-WWE wrestling shows.

McMahon’s WWE went head-to-head against rival company WCW in the 1990s and early 2000s. In more recent years, companies including AEW and IMPACT Wrestling have given fans a viable alternative to WWE’s weekly television shows.

Ross, who now works for AEW, discussed McMahon’s wrestling viewing habits on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. Unlike himself, he said the WWE Chairman has no interest in watching wrestling shows outside of the company he works for.

“Vince doesn’t watch other wrestling shows,” Ross said. “You’ve heard that from a lot of guys, such as Arn [Former WWE producer Arn Anderson], Bruce [WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard], all those guys. They’ll tell you the same story. He’s not gonna go watch more wrestling, like I did this morning at three o’clock.”

Jim Ross worked for Vince McMahon in a variety of roles between 1993 and 2019. Although he is best known as a commentator, Ross also worked in WWE management as the head of the company’s Talent Relations department.

Does Vince McMahon watch WWE NXT every week?

Vince McMahon is WWE's Chairman and CEO

The majority of WWE’s main-roster superstars performed in Triple H’s NXT before joining Vince McMahon’s RAW and SmackDown brands.

In 2018, WWE Chief Operating Officer Triple H admitted in a conference call that he is unsure if McMahon watches NXT regularly.

“I don’t know that he’s ever even watched a full episode of NXT start to finish,” Triple H said. “He’s busy.”

I know I shouldn't even respond to this kind of garbage, but I've literally been in gorilla with Vince during an NXT show. This is completely false. https://t.co/rRjvm8RS0E — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) October 12, 2018

Responding to Triple H's claim, former WWE writer Tom Casiello clarified that he had seen McMahon watching NXT from WWE's backstage area. However, that does not necessarily mean he watches the show on a weekly basis.

