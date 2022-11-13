Jim Ross names 50-year-old as the most ill-booked WWE Superstar ever

Jim Ross believes WWE's creative team made too many booking mistakes with Paul Wight, also known as The Big Show.

The seven-foot superstar joined WWE from WCW in 1999 and immediately became one of the company's top attractions. He switched between portraying a babyface and heel more than 30 times over the next two decades, damaging his credibility as a character.

On the Grilling JR podcast, Ross gave his opinion that The Big Show should have been presented more carefully as a larger-than-life phenomenon:

"You can't overexpose an attraction because guess what? They cease being an attraction. They're not new, they're not fresh, they're not different, they're not eye-opening (…) I just think that Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents, on that level, that we ever had." [23:57 – 24:31]

The Big Show won almost every major WWE title, including four World Championships. He also became an eight-time Tag Team Champion during his two decades with the company.

What did The Big Show make of his WWE booking?

On February 15, 2016, The Big Show appeared on The Stone Cold Podcast immediately after facing Braun Strowman on RAW.

The veteran superstar did not hold back when Steve Austin asked him to assess the way he had been booked throughout his career:

"Horrible. Absolutely horrendous. I think the problem is I'm a victim of my own success because in our business they're always trying to find the best fix they can as fast as they can. I wasn't like you or Shawn [Michaels] or some of the other guys that would put your back to a wall and if something wasn't right, you'd say, 'Hey, kiss my a**, I'm not doing it.' I wasn't that way. I've always been a team player."

The Big Show left WWE in 2021. The 50-year-old now works for AEW as an ambassador, commentator, and occasional in-ring performer.

