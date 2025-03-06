Jim Ross reacts to Triple H letting RAW star wrestle outside WWE

WWE has changed drastically since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the main roster's creative figurehead in 2022. In a recent podcast episode, legendary commentator Jim Ross applauded The Game for allowing RAW star Natalya to make non-WWE wrestling appearances.

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two days before the two-night event begins, Natalya will be part of Josh Barnett's GCW Bloodsport XIII. The 42-year-old will also compete in NWA's Crockett Cup tournament on May 17.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross told host Conrad Thompson that WWE's Chief Content Officer deserves credit for allowing wrestlers to appear in other promotions:

"She'll do a great job. As long as the other person can work, Nattie will make it happen. Triple H just has a whole different perspective. It's a healthy perspective of trying to facilitate more opportunities for talent on various stages, and at WrestleMania [week], it don't get any bigger than that." [26:47 – 27:13]

Several WWE talents have made GCW Bloodsport appearances over the last year, including Charlie Dempsey, The Creed Brothers, Karmen Petrovic, and Shayna Baszler.

Natalya's booking under Triple H's WWE leadership

Since Triple H began overseeing main roster creative, Natalya has only competed in one singles match at a premium live event. The bout took place at Night of Champions 2023, where she lost in 70 seconds against then-SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

In recent months, The Queen of Harts has mostly wrestled on Main Event and the WWE Speed online series. She also lasted 17 minutes in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Natalya's latest WWE match aired on the February 27 episode of Main Event. She defeated Alba Fyre in a five-minute contest.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

