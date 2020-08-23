Jim Ross is now the voice on commentary during AEW shows. Before he signed a three year deal with AEW in April last year, Jim Ross was the voice of WWE. His reactions to the fights in the ring and backstage altercations between WWE Superstars played a significant role in drawing fans to watch the weekly shows.

Jim Ross' reaction to WWE editing out his previous work

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his views about many WWE angles and his thoughts on Stone Cold Steve Austin. Also, during the show, Jim Ross spoke about how WWE has edited out his commentary in many clips on the WWE Network.

"I smile in a wisea$$ way when I watch stuff on WWE and they've gone back and edited out all of my commentary on a lot of things. That's a lot of work for what it's for. Who gives a sh**, who cares? I don't understand that. How do you do some of [Stone Cold Steve Austin's] great moments and some of these other guys without using the sound bits that the company told? Well, he's with [AEW] now. That tells me AEW's existence is very prominent in WWE. We're not going to put them out of business. I don't even know if it's really a war." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

The reason why Jim Ross may think that WWE is threatened by AEW is the weekly ratings.

Jim Ross was pretty much the voice of WWE TV from the 90's to early 2013. The manner in which he called matches is still remembered, and many WWE fans would agree that nobody could match up to his amount of energy and excitement.

Not only was Good Ol' JR involved in commentary and announcing but also in many feuds in a non-wrestling capacity. One of his biggest feuds was with Eric Bischoff that also involved Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Apart from the WWE and AEW, Jim Ross has served as a commentator and announcer in promotions such as NJPW, NWA, and many promotions on the independent circuit.