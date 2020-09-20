Jim Ross recalls his final meeting with WWE icon Bobby Heenan before his passing

WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan are arguably two of the greatest commentators and broadcasters in the history of professional wrestling. Heenan, often referred to as 'The Weasel' by the WWE Universe, is also considered to be one the greatest managers in the history of Sports Entertainment.

During a recent episode of Jim Ross' Grilling JR podcast, the current AEW commentator opened up on how difficult it was to see the physical decline Bobby Heenan during the WWE Hall of Famer's long battle with cancer.

Jim Ross recalled seeing Bobby Heenan at a convention after The Brain had been battling cancer for several years. JR opened up on how upsetting it was that he was unable to have a conversation with Bobby Heenan due to Heenan's cancer taking away the wrestling icon's ability to speak:

"The one thing I dreaded on this particular booking was to see Bobby [Heenan] again, the reason why, the cancer had just eaten him up. He didn't even look like the same guy. He had all these surgeries, he had tears in his eyes, and I couldn't understand one word he was saying." (h/t Wrestling INC)

"It just broke my heart; it killed me, shattered me, to see what he had become through this f***ing cancer. I was thinking that of all of the places to get cancer, for a guy like Bobby, that was so cruel. Bottom line man, I couldn't believe what I saw. His attitude was pretty damn good. I think he was glad to be alive. It's a visual that I will never forget." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Jim Ross recalls his emotions upon learning of Bobby Heenan's passing

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan passed away on September 17, 2017 at the age of 72 years old after a long battle with cancer that lasted over a dec.

Continuing to discuss his relationship and friendship with the WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross recalled his emotions upon learning of Heenan's passing and how much The Brain's friendship meant to him:

"It's a day I'm never going to forget, I knew it was inevitable, but you can never fully prepare to lose someone so special in your life. Without a doubt, in a business that's not known for long-term friendships, Bobby was that guy." (h/t Wrestling INC)

BREAKING NEWS: @WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan has passed away at age 73. https://t.co/n5ObLc5aAR — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2017

