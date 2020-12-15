Jim Ross revealed some interesting stories revolving around Vince McMahon on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. Jim Ross spoke about Vince McMahon and his opinion on Christmas, as well as what McMahon's behavior was like, following the tragic passing of Owen Hart back in 1999.

Jim Ross, considering that it is the Christmas season spoke about what he believed to be Vince McMahon's opinion on Christmas, and even revealed which holiday is the WWE Chairman's favorite.

"McMahon could give a sh** less about Christmas. He's all work, he's all business if Christmas is a day that they're going to run a live show, which I've worked many Christmas' and Thanksgivings. McMahon's favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, bottom line. He can mentally justify eating cake and pie, and his wife's a great cook." H/t Wrestling Inc

Jim Ross says McMahon was very busy following Owen Hart's passing

Jim Ross also recalled what it was like being in commentary after Owen Hart's death. He revealed that Vince McMahon was extremely busy with settling the lawsuit with the Hart family, which meant JR did not hear much from McMahon during the shows. He also suggested that the situation was something that was never brought up in front of Vince McMahon when he had company.

"All I knew is the busier Vince was during the show, the less he was in my headset. I relished those days. I didn't question it. If we were by ourselves, we would converse and not confront, but never ask him a question of that nature if anybody else was in earshot. He didn't like that and you didn't get your order. The way you ask for the order with him is if you converse in private I don't give a s**t if it's Hellen Keller in the room with you, he isn't going to come clean if there's another heartbeat in the room. He's just not." H/t Wrestling Inc

Jim Ross' relationship with Vince McMahon has always been a rocky one, and it wouldn't be far-fetched for JR to share a few stories that question the WWE Chairman's character. That being said, Vince McMahon's opinion on Christmas is genuinely a bit surprising.