Jim Ross reveals which AEW star Vince McMahon would want to sign

Jim Ross has stated that Vince McMahon would want to sign AEW star Wardlow in WWE and said that he would become a "huge star".

Wardlow is one of the many independent wrestlers that AEW signed in 2019. He joined the company a few months after its formation. Wardlow had previously wrestled in the International Wrestling Cartel and Revenge Pro World Championship.

In a recent interview with DAZN, Jim Ross discussed the young, homegrown stars in AEW. He stated that Wardlow is a wrestler that Vince McMahon would love to sign.

"Wardlow is going to be a huge star. Trust me on that. He's the kind of guy that McMahon would covet. He's the kind of guy that McMahon would do anything to change Wardlow’s mind about his place of employment. I love this kid. (He’s) big, pleasant, polite, intelligent, never had any issues with any of those guys in the locker room," said Jim Ross.

The former WWE commentator praised several of AEW's young stars, including Darby Allin, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, and Ricky Starks, to name a few. He also praised the tag team of Santana and Ortiz and said that he is a "mark" for another former WWE star, Jake Hager.

Jim Ross on Wardlow having the "It" factor

Jim Ross explained what makes Wardlow stand out and stated that the AEW star has the "It" factor. Ross opined that pro wrestling fans love an "athletic big man", which Wardlow is, and foresees a bright future for him.

The legendary commentator believes Wardlow could be a "breakout star" in AEW and that he could be "The Guy" in the company next year.

Jim Ross also compared Wardlow to WWE legends Batista and Lex Luger, and that, like Batista, he will get better with age.

Wardlow Is A Rare Big Hoss Athlete he can Wrestle he can Talk Has the " Look" Presence he's gonna be a STAR in @AEW when they pull the trigger on @RealWardlow 🔥👇 pic.twitter.com/MmtxZ3heQb — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) May 24, 2021