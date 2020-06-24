Jim Ross reveals his biggest concern about AEW Roster

Jim Ross says that most of the talent on the AEW Roster only work weekly

Jim Ross phrased his AEW comments when discussing The Ultimate Warrior

Some are not getting their work in (Pic Source: AEW/TNT)

While wrestling fans enjoy comparing AEW and WWE regularly, it should be noted that AEW has only been around for a little over a year. In that time, fans have seen ex-WWE talent, veterans, and fresh faces.

With that said, Jim Ross revealed that he has his concerns about the current AEW Roster.

The AEW wrestlers are not getting enough time to work, according to Jim Ross

On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed how the Ultimate Warrior was a limited in-ring talent rather than a skilled wrestler, compared to others like Sting. The conversation drifted to WCW and the Bill Watts era, where they discussed how wrestlers were honing their skills without the aid of a Performance Center. Jim Ross said:

"They work every day. That's one of my biggest concerns with AEW. It's the fact that I don't believe that a lot of the talents that we have get to work enough. And some of them are making enough money that they don't want to work anymore. They're in a comfort zone which is a dangerous area to me."

The segment starts at 3:20 in the video below.

JR reiterated that a wrestler has to get better to perform weekly, which in the old territory days, such a thing was possible as wrestlers were continually being booked for shows. And that they got better over time as it was incentivized.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.