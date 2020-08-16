Jim Ross recently discussed Brian Adams' released from WWE on the latest episode of his podcast, Grillin' With JR. Adams also wrestled in WWE under the ring name Crush and later Kona Crush.

Jim Ross said that although the WWE tried to push Adams, the fans weren't getting behind him. JR then opened up about Crush's release from WWE. Calling the situation "embarrassing", JR revealed that steroids were found at Crush's house by the authorities. According to JR, the "news was everywhere" and the gave the company no choice but to release Crush:

It was embarrassing for the company because the charges were very sensational. Not only the anabolic steroids, 500 units of anabolic steroids makes you believe that he was going to sell them, or could he use all 500 units for himself? I don’t know enough about that world to tell you if that’s even feasible. Probably isn’t. So then the suspicion would be that he is obtaining these to sell. H/T: 411Mania

Jim Ross on how authorities found handguns at Crush's house and how it led to his WWE release

Jim Ross added that after authorities raided Crush's house, they also found illegal handguns. In JR's opinion, what Crush had done was "indefensible" and the WWE made the correct decision to release him. He also added that the decision to release Crush came directly from Vince McMahon:

Why do you need several unregistered semiautomatic handguns? Is one or two not enough? You gotta have a whole plethora of them? So it was very embarrassing charges. The company had no idea. That’s when JJ Dillon, I think, was in charge of talent relations. The decision wasn’t JJ’s decision, this is a Vince call, and it was kind of indefensible. The anabolic steroids were mailed to his house, so that was that, and when the authorities got to the home of Brian Adams, that’s when they found all these weapons. H/T: 411Mania

Brian Adams returned to WWE in 1997 as part of DOA. He briefly appeared again in 2001, as one-half of KroniK along with that of his tag-team partner, Bryan Clark.

Krush also made an appearance in a Bollywood film where he wrestled 'The Undertaker' (who was played by Brian Lee).