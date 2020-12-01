Jim Ross reveals why Chris Benoit was livid at Scott Hall during WrestleMania 18 weekend

Scott Hall and Chris Benoit were no strangers to one another. The two dealt with each other in WCW and, for a short while, in WWE. In Scott Hall's case, most fans are aware of his infamous backstage presence, especially in the latter half of his career, including his short stint when he returned to WWE with the nWo in 2002.

Who remembers this moment from No Way Out 2002?



Mr. McMahon would "inject a lethal dose of poison" to WWE, bringing in the New World Order.



This would be Scott Hall & Kevin Nash's first WWE appearance in 6 years and Hulk Hogan's first in 9 years.#WWE #WWEHOF #NWO #HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/C8XQJBZByo — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) December 11, 2019

Scott Hall would eventually be booked in a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin, which had Hall going over Austin at WrestleMania 18. But due to Hall's demons and his struggles with alcoholism, the finish was changed after Austin found out.

Jim Ross explained the chain of events on an episode of Grilling JR, where he recounted a story during the WrestleMania 18 weekend in Toronto, where he and his late wife, Chris Benoit and Nancy Benoit all went out to dinner, the night before WrestleMania, and found Scott Hall at the bar, 'under the influence.'

Chris Benoit was mad at Scott Hall because he was not at his best mentally or physically

Jim Ross recalls Chris Benoit being "f***ing livid" at Scott Hall and said:

"Benoit was f***ing livid at Scott Hall. Same basic old-school reasoning that Steve (Austin) had. If you can't come to WrestleMania and be straight and be prepared and be at your very, very best mentally and physically. Then, why are you here? And so, Benoit seethed through that whole dinner."

Of course, Scott Hall ended up on the losing side of that encounter at WrestleMania 18 but still managed to leave an impression with his impressive selling of the Stunner.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling