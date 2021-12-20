"She could wrestle anybody of any gender" – Jim Ross reveals the most valuable female superstar he signed with WWE

In a recent episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross revealed the most valuable female superstar he ever signed while working with WWE.

According to Jim Ross, former WWF Women's Champion, Jacqueline Moore was the most valuable female star he signed.

Ross praised Jackie Moore for her professionalism and claimed that she could wrestle with anyone she was booked against, regardless of gender:

"I never hired a more valuable female than Jackie Moore, ever. Jackie was never late. Jackie was a professional. She could wrestle anybody of any gender that you wanted to book her with, and she'd go out there and work snug, fundamentally sound. She was a big difference-maker." (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Jim Ross has been an ardent supporter of Moore and is glad she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The veteran commentator even lashed out at those who criticized Moore's induction into the Hall of Fame by claiming that she is a black female. According to Jim Ross, Moore was inducted only because of her hard work and contributions to pro-wrestling:

"I'm glad she’s in the Hall of Fame and I despise the fact that people say 'she was in the Hall of Fame because they had to induct a female, and a black female is even better.' That’s bulls**t. She got in the Hall of Fame because of all of her years of service to the wrestling business, and how much her contributions were, and how we perceived her contributions. That’s how I looked at it." (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Jim Ross provides an update on his health condition

During the same conversation, Jim Ross provided an update on his condition and when he plans on returning to AEW. JR said he's planning to return at the end of December for AEW's last show of 2021.

Jim Ross has taken some time away from the announcement desk due to his battle with skin cancer:

"I'm optimistic. I believe I’m going to be just fine. I’m on target to return to work hopefully on the Dynamite of the 29th. That’s what I’m hoping to do, and it seems meant to be because I don’t have to fly anywhere. I can just drive over there and do my gig and call the matches.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

On October 23, Jim Ross received his skin cancer diagnosis. Fans were worried when Ross broke the news, but frequent health updates from the WWE Hall of Famer are a relief. We hope JR wins this battle and returns to do what he does best, call iconic wrestling moments.

