Jim Ross reveals how much he was paid to do commentary for the XFL

Vince McMahon's first attempt at a football league, the original version of the XFL, was a failure. WWE legend Jim Ross, who did XFL commentary during the 2001 season, recently opened up about his time working for the XFL and how much he was paid to commentate.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Grillin JR, WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross opened up about his time working in the original XFL in 2001. Jim Ross revealed how much be got paid per game to do commentary. He also spoke about how bad the football itself was.

JR also added that despite the losses the WWE made that year thanks to the abject failure of the XFL, it was one of the most fun years of his career because he fulfilled his dream of doing football commentary on television:

There were high hopes for it. The football was so bad. My $15,000 a game that I got paid for doing XFL games did not contribute too badly to that $6.5 million loss. I had a lot more fun than $15,000; I really did. To be able to call football on television was a dream come true for me. I look back, and aside from the losses for the company, that was one of the more fun years of my career.

Jim Ross went on to talk about how he was working seven days a week at that point but he had no issues with his busy schedule:

It started taking a lot of time, people were doing 2 jobs or more, including myself. I never complained about the work schedule. When the XFL came in, I was on a 7 day a week run officially. I remember doing a game in Chicago, jumping on McMahon's plane, and flying to Phoenix to do a pay-per-view the next day. It was very busy, but I loved the pace. It made that adrenaline rush a lot easier. H/T: WrestlingINC

The original version of the XFL only lasted for the inaugaral 2001 season. Despite television ratings being very good initially, they soon fell off a cliff. XFL, which was a joint venture by WWE and NBC, ended up as a financial loss for both.

