Jim Ross reveals which request of his WWE Chairman Vince McMahon denied

Jim Ross is a true veteran of the wrestling business and has been in the business in one form or the other for more than 30 years. During his time in WWE, Jim Ross was not only the commentator but also filled several other responsibilities backstage as well. As a result of this, Jim Ross had to work closely with the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross mentioned that he was on a short term contract with WWE in 2006. During that time, WWE was setting Todd Grisham up to replace him in his usual role as the commentator. However, when Jim Ross asked for one day off, Vince McMahon would not allow him to take it to watch his hometown football team.

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon denying his request for a day off from WWE

Jim Ross talked about how he reached out for a day off but was denied the request by Vince McMahon, despite never taking days off from WWE usually. Ross mentioned how Vince McMahon told him this, despite the fact that Jim Ross was under a short term contract.

"I had been with the company since 1993 and I had never taken a day off. I had never filled out a vacation form. On that night, my Sooners played Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl, and I really wanted to go to the game. I got turned down. Vince said we need you, we got to have you call this match. It's important.

"Here's a guy on a temporary week-to-week type deal, and I'm getting all these messages. I wasn't p**sed off at the contract, I was pissed off that I wasn't granted a day off. You got your golden boy Todd Grisham who's going to take my place - stick his ass in there."

Jim Ross went on to talk about why Vince McMahon had not let him had the day off and said that the WWE Chairman had wanted to spite Ross.

"Was it the fact that 'we could piss his ass off because I'm not going to let him go to the bowl game'? I think there's a plausible reason for that. Do I definitely know? Hell no. That's me and my ego talking, but how much would it have hurt for me to miss a RAW? I hadn't missed any except when I was sick. I just felt like it was unreasonable. Vince knew my passion for Oklahoma. I just think that was another way of getting at my goat and seeing how I'd react."

Jim Ross has since left Vince McMahon and WWE in 2018 and currently works for AEW.