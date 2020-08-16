On the latest episode of Grillin' With JR, Jim Ross discussed the career of the late Brian Adams. Adams wrestled in both WWE and WCW but is best remembered for his run as Crush in the New Generation Era.

Ross said that Crush was one of the most popular wrestlers backstage in WWE at the time and his popularity with the boys helped him get a lot of opportunities. Among Crush's backers backstage were Randy Savage and The Undertaker.

JR discussed how Randy Savage was a big believer in Crush and helped him get opportunities:

Savage was one of the ones that was solidly in the corner of Crush. That helped Crush extend the opportunities. Again, if he looked like an ordinary athlete, an ordinary pro wrestler, he probably would have been unbooked already. But, because of his look and the potential of what we thought he could do, he kept getting chances. When you get the endorsement of a guy like Randy Savage who had Vince’s ear and had a lot of influence there, that helps your cause. That’s a good rub and endorsement. Crush benefited from that, without a doubt. H/T: WreslingNewsCo

Jim Ross on how The Undertaker helped Crush backstage in WWE

Jim Ross then went on to discuss The Undertaker's role in Crush's push. According to Ross, it was Taker's idea to keep Crush off WWE television before bringing him back at the 1995 Royal Rumble.

Jim Ross added that despite Savage and The Undertaker being in Crush's corner, the WWE fans never really took to him:

If Mark was trying to get Crush back, it shows you that Mark Calaway has great character and integrity for trying to help a friend on more than one occasion. Again, Mark Calaway saw the same thing many of us saw in Brian Adams, unlimited potential. Potential doesn’t buy the groceries. I admire Mark Calaway’s loyalty. I always have. He is a man of integrity. He wanted to help a friend. There is nothing wrong with trying to help a friend. But, at some point, you got to fish or cut bait. At some point, the realization was, hey, we have done all we can do. He just doesn’t seem to be motivated to get to that next level in the way we perceive he has the ability to do. Taker and Savage were the campaign managers for Crush and they did all they could to get him “elected” but the people didn’t vote for it. The fans didn’t vote for it. They saw something that should be great because of his size, his ability, quick feet, etc, but they weren’t buying it.

Crush was fired from WWE in 1995 before returning during the Attitude Era as part of the Disciples of Apocalypse. He later signed with WCW before his final brief return to WWE as part of KroniK in 2001.