Jim Ross reveals why The Undertaker waited backstage to beat the hell out of Shawn Michaels after his match with Stone Cold

Jim Ross recently talked about an incident involving The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 on his podcast Grilling JR. It is a well-known fact that while both Taker and Michaels respected each other, they were never really friends backstage.

In one of the most infamous backstage rivalries, The Undertaker's backstage crew BSK was always at odds with Shawn Michaels and his Kliq.

Jim Ross revealed that The Undertaker believed Shawn Michaels would not do 'business' at WrestleMania 14 and might try to screw Stone Cold. The Undertaker waited backstage during the match to 'beat the sh*t' out of Michaels if that were to happen.

"Undertaker stood stoically by the gorilla position when Shawn Michaels was wrestling Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14. Undertaker was under the belief - perhaps there might have been influenced by his group - that Shawn was not going to do business. Undertaker was not going to stand by and let that happen.'' (H/t: WrestlingInc)

Jim Ross on the mistrust between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels

Jim Ross further commented that he felt that The Undertaker was ready to attack Michaels if he tried any funny business during the match, and there would be no one to help the Heart Break Kid from Taker's wrath.

''I got a feeling when Shawn had come back to the curtain and screwed Austin, or anybody just decided to not to business with the championship, he probably got the sh** beat out of him. When Undertaker wanted to beat the sh** out of you, there's not a whole lot you can do about it, and there's not a lot of guys that are going to intervene and Shawn didn't have the backup."