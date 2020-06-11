Jim Ross reveals how Tony Khan really behaves backstage at AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross opened up on what he actually thinks about the AEW boss, Tony Khan.

Tony Khan has been successful in seemingly reviving the world of wrestling in a big way.

Jim Ross has become an important part of AEW and works regularly with Tony Khan

Jim Ross has proven to be a huge part of AEW Dynamite and has become recognized now as the voice of AEW during his weekly appearance every week with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. Jim Ross is recognized as the true veteran that he is in real life given his experience in the world of wrestling and he recently talked about the AEW Chairman and founder, Tony Khan.

During the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Jim Ross confessed that Tony Khan was doing a good job running AEW and talked about his role backstage working with the company and his experience with Tony Khan.

Jim Ross reveals how Tony Khan acts backstage in AEW

Jim Ross has become a vital part of AEW Dynamite and is part of the weekly announce desk. However, he also does work with the creative team backstage on occasion and talked about how Tony Khan behaves backstage and how he works to write stories.

Tony Khan is still new to the wrestling business, despite being a fan for a long time. It is not an easy thing to suddenly be a part of the creative side of wrestling, and Jim Ross talked about Khan's role backstage and how he was evolving as a storyteller and getting better each week.

"The shows have been solid. Hats off to Tony Khan, who is the forerunner of our creative as he continues to experience writing television. He will continue to improve and get better and better because he gets it. It ain't easy to write a 2-hour prime time live show. It ain't easy. So he's done a good job there, I'm not kissing his a** because he pays me. He's done a really good job leading our company and it seems until we start touring again Jacksonville will be our home base."

Jim Ross admitted that Tony Khan had done an amazing job leading AEW Dynamite and it was only getting better and better. With the shows taking place without a real live audience which is the life-blood of AEW, there are a lot of obstacles for the company at the moment, but Jim Ross seems to feel that with Tony Khan at the helm there's very little to worry about for now.

Since I was a kid I’ve tried to spread the love of wrestling. Back then I wanted more people to watch wrestling & talk with. Now I’m blessed to work with great people in #AEW to create fun matches & stories, & I ask the same of you, to please try to spread your love for wrestling — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Fyter Fest is coming up in July and it promises to be a surprising show for anyone who tunes in.