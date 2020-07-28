Jim Ross may have become an integral part of AEW over the last year but he spent most of his career working for WWE. While talking about his time in WWE, Jim Ross addressed how Vince McMahon has helped him throughout his career. Ross revealed that Vince McMahon took good care of him financially and helped him chalk out his future plans.

Jim Ross was talked about WWE's move from USA to TNN for Monday Night RAW in 2000. He revealed how crucial it was from a monetary perspective and how Vince McMahon did not exclude him from his share of the pie.

''It was major, major money, big time. And we all shared in those profits. You know the executive guys like myself and Kevin Dunn for example, among others. You know, Vince took good care of us with stock. We got great stock, options and grants. During that time I really kind of set my portfolio up to take care of me for the rest of my life. Cause the stock kept increasing. Vince [McMahon] took care of us.”

Jim Ross on why he ignored negative stories on Vince McMahon

Jim Ross also talked about staying away from all the negative talk on Vince McMahon. The Hall of Famer said that Vince McMahon helped solidify his financial future during his last days with all the stocks. Ross said he merely looked at it as a deal where the more money the company made, the more he got as well.

“So, when all the negative stories about him during that period of time? I ignored them. He [Vince] solidified my financial future over those last few years there, with the stock issues and things of that nature. So, the better we did? The more we got paid, which is a great way to look at it.”

Jim Ross is currently part of the AEW announce team along with Tony Schiavone and Excaliber. The iconic veteran who is often referred to as the voice of The Attitude Era will forever be remembered by the fans for his great on-screen presence.