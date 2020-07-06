Jim Ross reveals what WWE did in the fear of AEW

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT go head to head on Wednesday nights.

Good Ol' Jim Ross has worked for WWE as well as AEW.

Jim Ross with Vince McMahon

Jim Ross, otherwise known as Good Ol' JR, has made his name in the Pro-Wrestling business as one of the top commentators. Ross has worked for major wrestling promotions such as WWE, AEW and NJPW. Currently, Jim Ross is under a three-year contract with AEW as an announcer and a senior advisor.

Jim Ross on WWE's tactic to stop wrestlers from going to AEW

Jim Ross, in addition to being a top-class announcer, runs his very own podcast called Grilling with JR. On this week's episode, Ross spoke about the Montreal Screwjob, The Undertaker's 15-year contract and how WWE tackled AEW's inception.

Talking about WWE's move to sign any free agents before AEW opened shop, Jim Ross said;

"They were hiring every piece of talent they could hire because speculation said they didn't want them to go to AEW." At the end of the day, Vince's net worth is a little over 2 billion and Mr. Khans net worth is 8.2 billion, so you don't want to see who has the biggest bank account, that would be silly." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

AEW was founded in 2019 by former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes after Tony Khan agreed to fund the promotion. The promotion airs its weekly show called AEW Dynamite featuring top-notch talent such as Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega and many more. In its one year, AEW has hosted a plethora of PPVs, garnering much appreciation from the Pro-Wrestling community.

Even though WWE has been the major wrestling company for years now, the introduction of AEW has surely ruffled its feathers. Of late, many major draws for the WWE have left the company and signed with AEW. Superstars such as Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE), Matt Hardy, Brodie Lee (Luke Harper in WWE) and FTR (The Revival in WWE) have all jumped ship to AEW.

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite go head to head every Wednesday with both shows airing at the same time. Many fans relate to this situation to the Monday Night Wars that took place between WWE and WCW back in the late 90s.