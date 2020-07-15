Brock Lesnar has established his legacy as one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time. The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is a multi-time WWE Champion as well as Universal Champion. While many Superstars have been touted as the next Brock Lesnar, no one has ever come close. However, Jim Ross revealed who WWE thought was the next Lesnar.

Talking about Brock Lesnar on his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that WWE had thought that they found the next Brock Lesnar in Bobby Lashley. Even so, Ross said that Vince McMahon was never as enamored by Lashley as he was with Lesnar.

''Vince [McMahon] did not meet Bobby like in the grandiose way that he met Brock Lesnar” Jim Ross began on the podcast. JR has previously told the story of how McMahon saw Lesnar backstage and was instantly fascinated by the charisma and physical prowess of The Next Big Thing.''

Jim Ross also takes about the comparisons between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley in WWE.

“It was a different deal, apples and oranges here” JR continued. “The comparison [between Lesnar and Lashley] was physical, you know? Lashley with this great strength, and of course the amateur background. He looked great, all the same things said about Brock. So I think that was why the comparison was made.” (H/T: Sescoops)

Bobby Lashley has recently come into his own as a monster on RAW. After a failed storyline with Lana and Rusev, Lashley got repackaged as a monster heel with MVP as his manager. This new version of him has been dominant and shows signs of truly becoming the next Brock Lesnar.

Jim Ross praises Bobby Lashley

Jim Ross also praised Bobby Lashley's work ethic. He revealed that Lashley was a hard-working guy and a true warrior. Jim Ross credited his father being a drill sergeant for The Almighty Bobby Lashley being a hard worker in WWE.

“The great thing about Bobby in those day? We never had any issues with Bobby working hard. Bobby was a warrior. And again, you get that when your dad’s a drill sergeant in the army. And when you’re a three time national champion? You’re used to structure and you’re used to hard work.”